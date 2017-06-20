FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Taiwan stocks rally to fresh 17-year highs
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks rally to fresh 17-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose to fresh
highs not seen in 17 years on Tuesday, helped by technology
shares and tracking gains in overseas markets.
    As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index         rose 0.8
percent to 10,332.25.
    It was the highest level for the main index since it touched
10,328.98 on April 6, 2000.
    The index closed 0.9 percent higher in the previous session.
    The milestone comes after regional stocks rallied following
a rebound in U.S. hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid
growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.
            
    The electronics subindex         rose 1.3 percent.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.