a month ago
Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
#Bankruptcy News
June 27, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a month ago

Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates

