February 1, 2018 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

Japan's Takeda Q3 profit jumps almost 60 pct, hikes full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , Japan’s largest drugmaker by sales, on Thursday reported an almost 60 percent jump in quarterly operating profit and raised its annual forecast, citing stronger sales of cancer drug Velcade.

Its operating profit came in at 87.9 billion yen ($803 million) for third quarter ended December, versus 55.4 billion yen a year ago. This was above an average estimate of 50.6 billion yen from 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the current financial year, it sees an operating profit of 218.7 billion yen, versus 200 billion yen it had forecast earlier. That compares with a consensus estimate of 225 billion yen based on forecasts from 13 analysts. ($1 = 109.4600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

