Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

The group said it now expected to post 2017 net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.00 billion), compared with a previous forecast for around 800 million euros and analyst consensus for 845 million in a Reuters poll.

In the second quarter, net profit jumped 24 percent to 225 million euros, above the average analyst estimate of 221 million.