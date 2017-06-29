FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania submits bills so govt can renegotiate mining, gas contracts
#Breaking City News
June 29, 2017 / 10:54 AM / a month ago

Tanzania submits bills so govt can renegotiate mining, gas contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 (Reuters) - Tanzania lawmakers submitted three bills to parliament on Thursday allowing the government to force mining and natural gas companies to re-negotiate the terms of their contracts, part of a presidential drive to increase revenues.

The bills, expected to be fast-tracked, will affect large mining and gas multinationals and follow the recommendations of a committee probing the country's gold industry. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala,; writing by Katharine Houreld and Ed Osmond)

