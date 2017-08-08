FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodacom Tanzania says IPO fully subscribed, foreign investors buy 40 pct of offer
August 8, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 5 days ago

Vodacom Tanzania says IPO fully subscribed, foreign investors buy 40 pct of offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania, the east African country's local unit of South African firm, Vodacom Group, said on Tuesday its IPO had been fully subscribed and that international investors had bought 40 percent of the 560 million shares offered.

"The IPO has raised 476 billion Tanzania shillings as planned," the firm said, adding the majority 60 percent of the offer was raised through subscriptions by Tanzanian investors. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Elias Biryabarema, editing by David Evans)

