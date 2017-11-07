Coach parent Tapestry posts loss on Kate Spade acquisition charges

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc, formerly Coach, reported a net loss for its first quarter as the handbag maker took a $188 million charge related to its acquisition of Kate Spade.

The company posted net loss of $17.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $117.4 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tapestry, which houses the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, reported a 24.2 percent rise in net revenue to $1.29 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)