UAE's TAQA to refinance $500 mln bond due in October - official
August 10, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

UAE's TAQA to refinance $500 mln bond due in October - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) plans to approach the market to refinance a $500 million, 10-year bond maturing in October, a company official said on Thursday.

Last year the state-owned energy firm refinanced a $500 million bond which was due to mature in March 2017, Mohammed Al Ahbabi, acting chief financial officer, also said during a conference call with analysts.

TAQA said earlier on Thursday that it swung to a tiny profit in the second quarter of 2017 from a loss a year earlier. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

