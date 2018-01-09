Target Corp's holiday sales rise 3.4 pct, boosts profit forecast

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Tuesday said its comparable store sales for November and December rose 3.4 percent, driven by strong traffic growth and online sales, leading it to raise its fourth quarter profit forecast.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, compared with a previous forecast of $1.05 to $1.25.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based retailer rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.