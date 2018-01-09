FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target Corp's holiday sales rise 3.4 pct, boosts profit forecast
January 9, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

Target Corp's holiday sales rise 3.4 pct, boosts profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Tuesday said its comparable store sales for November and December rose 3.4 percent, driven by strong traffic growth and online sales, leading it to raise its fourth quarter profit forecast.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, compared with a previous forecast of $1.05 to $1.25.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based retailer rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

