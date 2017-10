MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s top telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel will acquire the consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, the companies said on Thursday.

The transaction will be on a “debt-free cash-free” basis, the companies said in a joint statement.

Bharti Airtel will take over a “small portion” of Tata’s unpaid spectrum liabilities, the statement said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha)