FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 8, 2018 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's Tate & Lyle quarterly sales volume picks up pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said it remained on track to deliver profit growth for 2018 in line with guidance after sales volumes picked up pace in the three months to December.

The company, which sells corn syrup and other ingredients to food and drink makers, said sales volume growth accelerated in both of its speciality food ingredients and bulk ingredients divisions in the three-month period. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.