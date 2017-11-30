Australia competition watchdog decides not to oppose Tabcorp-Tatts merger

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Friday said it has decided not to oppose the Australian Competition Tribunal’s decision to allow Tabcorp Holdings Ltd’s $4.7 billion takeover offer for Tatts Group Ltd.

“Unlike the original decision of the Tribunal we do not consider there is any error of law that needs to be corrected. For this reason the ACCC will not be seeking further review” Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)