FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia court upholds appeal against Tabcorp's $4.9 bln buyout of Tatts
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 5:40 AM / a month ago

Australia court upholds appeal against Tabcorp's $4.9 bln buyout of Tatts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An Australian court upheld on Wednesday an appeal against betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd’s agreed A$6.15 billion ($4.9 billion) buyout of lotteries operator Tatts Group Ltd.

The deal was cleared in June by the Australian Competition Tribunal, a court-affiliated body, but antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission appealed the decision.

“The court orders that the decision of the tribunal ... be set aside (and) be referred back to the tribunal for further consideration,” three Federal Court judges wrote, without publishing reasons.

$1 = 1.2473 Australian dollars Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.