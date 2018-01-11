FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy Services posts dip in Q3 profit
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
January 11, 2018 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

India's Tata Consultancy Services posts dip in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) , India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 3.6 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a dip in spending by banking and financial services clients.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 65.31 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 67.78 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, TCS said. bit.ly/2EwdNXS

Analysts on average expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a profit of 65.18 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Income from operations rose about four percent to 309.04 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Keith Weir)

