Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 12, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 7 days

Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 64.46 billion rupees ($990 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, TCS said in a stock exchange filing. bit.ly/2geOtPJ

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 63.06 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Income from operations rose 4.3 percent to 305.41 billion rupees.

$1 = 65.1175 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

