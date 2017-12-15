FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Distressed debt portfolio manager Tirschwell leaves TCW -sources
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2017 / 2:34 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Distressed debt portfolio manager Tirschwell leaves TCW -sources

Jessica DiNapoli, Joshua Franklin

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sara Tirschwell, the portfolio manager responsible for managing distressed debt investments for TCW Group Inc, has left her post at the asset manager, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The reason for Tirschwell’s departure from Los Angeles-based TCW was not immediately clear. Tirschwell and TCW declined to comment.

Tirschwell joined TCW in New York in 2016, after spending a decade working at hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, according to her LinkedIn profile. Davidson Kempner has about $26 billion in assets under management.

Her earlier career was in bank loan trading, according to her profile on the website for TCW, which was taken down on Thursday.

TCW’s distressed holdings typically do not exceed $3 billion, according to its website.

In between joining TCW and leaving Davidson Kempner, Tirschwell had planned to set up a hedge fund called Livia Capital Partners with Dan Kamensky, who had honed in his skills as a distressed investor at Paulson & Co. Those plans were upended in late 2015 when she and Kamensky decided to part ways, Reuters reported at the time.

Had Tirschwell gone through with that effort, she would have benefited from allocations that investors often make to funds run by women and minorities, who are significantly underrepresented in the hedge fund world. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.