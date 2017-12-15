MOVES-Distressed debt portfolio manager Tirschwell leaves TCW -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sara Tirschwell, the portfolio manager responsible for managing distressed debt investments for TCW Group Inc, has left her post at the asset manager, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The reason for Tirschwell’s departure from Los Angeles-based TCW was not immediately clear. Tirschwell and TCW declined to comment.

Tirschwell joined TCW in New York in 2016, after spending a decade working at hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, according to her LinkedIn profile. Davidson Kempner has about $26 billion in assets under management.

Her earlier career was in bank loan trading, according to her profile on the website for TCW, which was taken down on Thursday.

TCW’s distressed holdings typically do not exceed $3 billion, according to its website.

In between joining TCW and leaving Davidson Kempner, Tirschwell had planned to set up a hedge fund called Livia Capital Partners with Dan Kamensky, who had honed in his skills as a distressed investor at Paulson & Co. Those plans were upended in late 2015 when she and Kamensky decided to part ways, Reuters reported at the time.

Had Tirschwell gone through with that effort, she would have benefited from allocations that investors often make to funds run by women and minorities, who are significantly underrepresented in the hedge fund world. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)