TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results which were below market expectations, affected by a decline in revenues at its investment banking business.

Canada’s second-biggest bank by market value said earnings per share rose to C$1.36 from C$1.22 a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$1.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Greg Mahlich)