Orange invests in Israeli cybersecurity startup Morphisec

TEL AVIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity startup Morphisec said on Monday it has raised $12 million in new funding, bringing its total to date to $20 million.

The round includes new investor Orange Digital Ventures, the digital investment arm of Orange, as well as existing investors Jerusalem Venture Partners, General Electric and Deutsche Telekom.

Morphisec, whose technology prevents advanced threats, plans to use the funds to accelerate its business globally and expand its engineering, sales and marketing teams. It grew out of Ben Gurion University’s Cyber Research Labs and has 45 employees.

The first application launched is to protect end points in mid-to-large-size enterprises in finance, insurance, manufacturing, health and retail. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)