Teck says Elkview incident to cost 200,000 tonnes in production

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources said on Thursday it expects to lose coal production of about 200,000 tonnes due to an interruption at its Elkview coal mine in British Columbia.

This comes a week after the miner reported a “significant pressure” event at the mine.

Elkview will now produce steelmaking coal at about 80 percent of planned levels, Teck said.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company also expects repairing costs to not exceed the range of C$5 million ($4 million) to C$10 million. ($1 = 1.2319 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)