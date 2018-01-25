FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Teck says Elkview incident to cost 200,000 tonnes in production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources said on Thursday it expects to lose coal production of about 200,000 tonnes due to an interruption at its Elkview coal mine in British Columbia.

This comes a week after the miner reported a “significant pressure” event at the mine.

Elkview will now produce steelmaking coal at about 80 percent of planned levels, Teck said.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company also expects repairing costs to not exceed the range of C$5 million ($4 million) to C$10 million. ($1 = 1.2319 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

