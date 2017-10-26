Canada's Teck Resources Q3 profit surges on higher coal, metal prices

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, lifted by higher coal and metal prices.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said attributable profit rose to C$600 million ($468.64 million), or C$1.04 per share in the three months to end-September from C$234 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share in the same year-ago period.