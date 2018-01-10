FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ted Baker posts rise in retail sales for Christmas season
January 10, 2018 / 7:12 AM / a day ago

Ted Baker posts rise in retail sales for Christmas season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc on Wednesday reported higher retail sales in the key Christmas period, helped by a surge in online sales.

The company, which has close to 500 stores and concessions globally, said retail sales for the eight weeks to Jan. 6 rose 9 percent.

Ted Baker, which has the bulk of its sales online, said e-commerce sales in the same period rose 35 percent and now make up about 30 percent of its total retail sales. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
