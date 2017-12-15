FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2, Deutsche Telekom agree to combine Dutch units
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

Tele2, Deutsche Telekom agree to combine Dutch units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 said on Friday it had agreed with Deutsche Telekom to combine their Dutch units Tele2 Netherlands and T-Mobile Netherlands.

Tele2 will own 25 percent of the new company and receive a cash payment of 190 million euros ($224 million) upon closing, Tele2 said in a statement.

The combined company is expected to be capitalized with an intercompany loan receivable by Deutsche Telekom of around 1.1 billion euros, Tele2 said.

Tele2 said it expected to book an impairment of SEK 1.0-1.5 billion ($118-$178 million) related to its Dutch operations in the fourth quarter, under discontinued operations.

$1 = 8.4377 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

