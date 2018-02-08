Italy's Open Fiber chairman welcomes TIM move on network

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italian broadband group Open Fiber said on Thursday Telecom Italia’s plan to separate its fixed line network was good news, but more was required.

Open Fiber, controlled by Italian utility Enel and state lender CDP, is rolling out a nationwide fiber optic grid to rival the network of Telecom Italia (TIM).

On Wednesday TIM Chief Executive Amos Genish held talks with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on the idea of voluntarily putting the network into a legally separate company fully controlled by the former Italian phone monopolist.

“I agree that (TIM’s announcement) is a step forward, but a lot more are needed,” Franco Bassanini said.

There have been calls from various political circles to merge TIM’s network assets with others, especially Open Fiber.

“We will continue with our business plan,” he added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini)