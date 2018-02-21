Tax police raid Telecom Italia offices in Antitrust probe - source

ROME, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police raided Telecom Italia headquarters in Rome on Wednesday as part of an antitrust inquiry into the group’s fibre optic network investments in rural areas, a source close to the matter said.

The competition watchdog is looking into how the former phone monopoly set wholesale prices for operators using its broadband network as well as its use of confidential information on its competitors’ retail customers.

Telecom Italia (TIM) declined to comment.

Since 2015 TIM has been facing competition in rolling out a fast broadband network in Italy from Open Fiber, a company owned by state-controlled utility Enel and state-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, written by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)