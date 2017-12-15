Telecom Italia close to reaching content deal with Mediaset - source

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) is close to reaching an agreement to buy TV content from broadcaster Mediaset for around 400 million euros ($471.72 million) over six years, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Other sources have previously said the content deal would help settle a dispute between the Italian broadcaster, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and French media group Vivendi, which is also TIM’s top shareholder.

The person said it was unclear when the new deal would be announced. The parties may decide to make the agreement public only after Vivendi and Mediaset finalise a settlement, the person added.

The two companies are engaged in a legal battle after Vivendi last year backed out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s struggling pay-TV unit, Premium. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)