FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2018 / 8:54 AM / 2 days ago

Telecom Italia proposes to separate network assets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has presented a proposal to the Italian communications regulator AGCOM to confer all of its network assets into a separate company fully controlled by the group, a sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The proposal will be presented to the Italian government and the company’s board in February, the person added.

A second source confirmed that a meeting between the regulator and TIM’s Chief Executive Amos Genish had taken place, at which the latter presented a proposal on separation of the company’s network assets.

The news confirm information reported by daily Il Messaggero earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in MILAN and Francesa Piscioneri in ROME, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.