Telecom Italia gets non-binding interest for Persidera valuing it at 290 mln euros - source

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has received another non-binding expression of interest for its majority-owned broadcasting unit Persidera, valuing the company at 290 million euros ($356.6 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

So far TIM has received only one binding offer for Persidera, presented by infrastructure fund F2i and towers firm Raiway.

TIM’s board was meeting to discuss the F2i-Raiway offer earlier on Friday.