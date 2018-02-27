TAKE A LOOK-Telcos seek to take on internet rivals at Mobile World Congress

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Telecom operators’ attempts to reinvent themselves as rivals to internet players took centre stage at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday, but the show was overshadowed by the outbreak of a bidding war for Sky between U.S. cable operator Comcast and Rupert Murdoch’s Fox.

MEDIA > Comcast challenges Murdoch with $31 billion bid

> Formula 1 puts viewers in control with streaming

TELECOM OPERATORS > As telcos struggle, some seek to be web players > Plenty of smoke, little fire in Euro telco M&A > Dutch telecoms should open up networks to rivals > Vodafone CEO fires back at Telekom over Liberty > Telia eyes M&A as it focuses on core Nordic > Mobile industry promises smarter everything > Vodafone’s mobile data to fight epidemics > Telefonica launches ‘Aura’ voice assistant > Major firms learning to adapt to disruptors

NETWORKS > Moon to get first mobile phone network > Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos > Nokia CEO sees big 5G rollouts a year early > Cisco says network gear needed for 5G is here > China’s Huawei set to lead global 5G charge > STMicro embeds software of French start-up > Ericsson signs China Mobile for IoT trials

SMARTPHONES > Sony pins hopes on 4K video to revive smartphone > Few phone makers will survive industry shakeout > Samsung's Galaxy S9 focuses on social media fans > Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past