FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 9 days ago

Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA is using digital customer services to further reduce spending on call centers and paper billing, executives told analysts on Wednesday, suggesting there is room to continue improving operational profitability.

Management at Brazil's biggest telecommunications firm declined on the earnings call to give a hard target for cost savings from the digital push, but said the kinds of costs being targeted make up a third of operating expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.