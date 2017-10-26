FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica posts 1.9 pct fall in Q3 core profit
October 26, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a day ago

Spain's Telefonica posts 1.9 pct fall in Q3 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 1.9 fall in third-quarter core profit from a year earlier, below forecasts after a disappointing performance in its home market and negative currency effects in Britain and Latin America.

Core operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) came in at 4.10 billion euros ($4.84 billion) in the third quarter while revenues fell 2.5 percent on the period to 12.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8453 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
