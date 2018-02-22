FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:01 AM / 2 days ago

Spain's Telefonica reports 23 pct rise in core profit in Q4 y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica posted a 22.8 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit from a year earlier, in line with analyst expectations, as improvements in the domestic market were offset by currency pressures.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) was 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion) while net profit was 693 million euros compared to 145 million euros a year earlier.

Adjusted core profit, not including extraordinary costs, fell 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, to 4.2 billion euros, also broadly in line with Reuters forecasts. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

