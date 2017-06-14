FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
De Mol launches cash offer on all outstanding TMG shares
June 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 2 months ago

De Mol launches cash offer on all outstanding TMG shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Dutch tycoon John de Mol launched a full cash offer on all outstanding shares in Telegraaf Media Group through his investment vehicle Talpa, it said on Tuesday, valuing the Dutch media group at around 300 million euros.

Talpa said it would offer 6.50 euros ($7.29) in cash per share.

A lower bid around 274 million euros or 6 euros per share by Belgian publisher Mediahuis and partner VP Exploitatie received TMG's supervisory board's backing in April.

Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie have taken notice of de Mol's offer, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday, adding that their offer is the only one leading to the acquisition of TMG.

Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie already have a near 60 percent stake in the owner of De Telegraaf, the Netherlands' largest newspaper. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

