Telekom Austria reports Q3 core profit fall, ups revenue forecast
October 24, 2017 / 5:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Telekom Austria reports Q3 core profit fall, ups revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, said its third-quarter core profit fell 2.6 percent, largely due to negative currency effects and higher costs in its home market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 410.1 million euros ($482.3 million) on revenue of 1.11 billion euros, the group said on Tuesday.

Telekom Austria said it now expects full year revenue to rise by around three percent from last year’s 4.21 billion euros instead of the previously forecast 1 percent. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)

