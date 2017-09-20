FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria says harmonising its brands will burden net result
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 20, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in a month

Telekom Austria says harmonising its brands will burden net result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria Ag said on Wednesday it will gradually roll out its local brand “A1” throughout the group’s operations in different countries and expects the amortisation of local brand values to weigh on its net results until 2019. The Austrian unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil , which in addition to its home market operates in seven eastern European countries, said these brands were worth around 350 million euros ($420 million) in total at the end of last year. More than half of the amount, which is not cash-relevant, will be written off by the end of the first quarter of 2018, Telekom Austria said. ($1 = 0.8334 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.