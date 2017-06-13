FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 13, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Media reports had suggested Telenor could sell its Serbian unit to private equity firm KKR.

"We're very happy with our portfolio in central and eastern Europe ... we have no plans to make any changes to that at this time," Sigve Brekke said on the sidelines of a conference.

In addition to its Nordic and Asian mobile phone companies, Telenor also has operations in Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro and Bulgaria. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.