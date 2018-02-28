FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 6:13 PM / a day ago

France's Teleperformance beats its own 2017 expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - French telemarketing and teleservices provider Teleperformance reported on Wednesday 9 percent growth in organic revenues in 2017, led by Iberian and Latin American markets.

The company had revised in July its annual like-for-like revenue growth target to above 7 percent, on the back of “encouraging first-half results”.

The Iberia-LATAM region reported a 22.4 percent increase in like-for-like revenue growth while revenues in English-speaking markets and the Asia-Pacific, the company’s largest region, grew by 1.6 percent.

The company proposed a 1.85 euro per share annual dividend, corresponding to a 42 percent increase.

The company said there was a 72 million euro negative currency effect on consolidated revenues. (Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier in Gdynia Editing by Susan Fenton)

