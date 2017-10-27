FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Televisa says may not keep all units together in future
October 27, 2017

Mexico's Televisa says may not keep all units together in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa said on Friday that in the future it may not keep all its divisions, which include content production and cable, under the same umbrella.

The company was asked about its plan in the next three years on an analyst call the day after it said its longtime Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga would step down.

Televisa also said on the call that it expected its satellite pay TV division to benefit from the 2018 soccer World Cup as it will be the only platform in Mexico to show every single match. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

