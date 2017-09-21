FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia settles U.S. bribery case
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 21, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Telia settles U.S. bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TELIA ADMITS, ACCEPTS AND ACKNOWLEDGES RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALLEGED WRONGDOING, ACCORDING TO THE DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT SAYS IT RUNS FOR THREE YEARS Telia co enters deferred prosecution agreement with u.s. Department of justice, to pay $548.6 mln monetary penalties -- court filing U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SAYS TELIA‘S UZBEKISTAN SUBSIDIARY, COSCOM, IS ENTERING A RELATED GUILTY PLEA U.S. ACCUSED TELIA OF CONSPIRING TO VIOLATE ANTI-BRIBERY PROVISIONS OF FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT

