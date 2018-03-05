Telia sells stake in Azercell

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Monday said it had sold its 51.3 percent stake in Azerbaijan mobile operator Azercell, which it co-owns with Turkcell, for 222 million euros ($273.50 million).

Fintur Holdings, in which Telia has a 58.55 percent ownership and Turkcell the remaining shares, sold its stake in Azertel to Azerbaijan International Telecom LLC, which is owned by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Telia announced in 2015 a retreat from central Asia after former management became embroiled in a bribery scandal in Uzbekistan. The company turned the page last year with U.S. and European settlements costing $966 million.