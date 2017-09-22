Swedish prosecutor says to charge former employees at Telia

STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Friday he will charge three former employees at telecom operator Telia Company, including its former Chief Executive Lars Nyberg, as he prosecutes a long-standing case of suspected bribery in Uzbekistan.

The firm said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $965 million to settle U.S. and European criminal and civil charges that the Swedish phone company paid bribes to win business in Uzbekistan.

Telia was named Telia Sonera at the time of the alleged corruption. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)