HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company plans to cut up to 110 jobs in Finland, it said on Wednesday.

Telia said the planned layoffs are part of a reorganization of its local product development, marketing and customer service units.

The company currently employs around 3,300 people in Finland. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)