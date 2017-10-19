Telia Q3 profit matches forecast, aims to sell Fintur stake by year-end

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company reported on Thursday third-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations and said it still hoped to sell its businesses in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Moldova by the end of the year.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 6.60 billion Swedish crowns ($810.9 million) excluding non-recurring items, down from 6.85 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.61 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia reiterated guidance for unchanged adjusted EBITDA this year compared with 2016.