FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Telia says one-off items to impact Q2 earnings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 25 days ago

Telia says one-off items to impact Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Friday it expected a negative impact of 1.2 billion crowns ($144 million) on its second-quarter operating profit in continuing operations due capital losses and other one-off items.

Telia said the items included a capital loss from the divestment of Turkcell shares. It also booked write-downs in its discontinued operations for its holdings in central Asia, primarily in Uzbekistan.

In total, it said it saw a negative impact of 2 billion crowns on net income within discontinued operations in the quarter, it added.

Telia publishes its second-quarter report on July 20. ($1 = 8.3536 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.