STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company is selling its 19 percent stake in Megafon to Gazprombank for around 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Telia said it was selling at a price of 514 roubles ($8.86)per share.

“The transaction is in line with Telia Company’s strategy to focus on the Nordics and Baltics,” the firm said in a statement.