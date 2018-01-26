FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 6:18 AM / 4 days ago

Telia Q4 core profit matches forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company reported on Friday fourth-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations and said it expected its 2018 operating profit to be in line with or slightly above the 2017 level.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 6.59 billion Swedish crowns ($833.8 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.38 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.60 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia proposed a dividend of 2.30 SEK/share, up from 2.00 SEK in 2016, and versus expectations of 2.15 SEK in the poll. ($1 = 7.9034 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
