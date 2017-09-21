FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Telia settles bribery case, to pay $548.6 mln
September 21, 2017

U.S. says Telia settles bribery case, to pay $548.6 mln

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Nordic phone company Telia Co has agreed to pay $548.6 million of monetary penalties to settle a U.S. probe into alleged bribery related to its Uzbekistan business.

Telia entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement under which it accepted responsibility for alleged wrongdoing, according to papers filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and made public on Thursday.

Its Coscom LLC unit in Uzbekistan separately pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the papers show. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

