2 days ago
Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit
August 11, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 days ago

Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported an 8.9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as expenses rose.

The Vancouver-based company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$379 million ($297.7 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$416 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, operating revenue rose to C$3.27 billion from C$3.15 billion, the company said.

($1 = 1.2731 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore; Editing by Martina D'Couto

