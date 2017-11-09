Telus profit rises on strong demand for wireless services

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp on Thursday posted a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by its wireless business.

The Vancouver-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$367 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from C$348 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.37 billion. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)