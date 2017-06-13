FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Ten Network says Lachlan Murdoch and second backer call time on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian television station Ten Network Holdings Ltd said two high profile backers, including News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, have informed it they won't extend their support for the company's loan facility after 2017.

The youth-oriented free-to-air braodcaster said in a statement on Tuesday that Murdoch's private company Illyria Pty Ltd and Birketu Pty Ltd, owned by regional television owner Bruce Gordon, would not extend a credit facility which expires on Dec. 23, 2017.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Richard Pullin

