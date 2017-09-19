FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on connected cars
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 19, 2017 / 1:13 AM / a month ago

Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on connected cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Ltd said on Monday they had agreed to collaborate on connected cars.

The two companies will also explore investment in areas such as auto-related e-commerce, new energy cars and auto insurance, Guangzhou Automobile said in a filing.

Guangzhou Automobile Group said it would aim to tap Tencent’s expertise in mobile payments, social networking, big data and artificial intelligence. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.